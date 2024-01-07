With the 2023 NFL season already in the history books, we can all agree that there were plenty of surprises. Joe Burrow’s injury doomed the Cincinnati Bengals, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were bottom-feeders, and let’s not even talk about Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

However, it wasn’t all negative. As much as some teams disappointed us and their fans, others proved to be much better than expected. They proved that their early-season success was no fluke.

This is where things get real in the National Football League. We’ve reached the ultimate stage, and now it’s all about winning at all costs. It doesn’t matter how or where; you have to get the job done.

As we’ve seen it multiple times in the past, this ‘win-or-go-home’ scenario leaves the door wide open for plenty of upsets, and anything can happen at this point. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three potential dark horse teams that might make it to the Super Bowl.

3 Potential Dark Horses To Make The Super Bowl

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions struggled to get back into games when trailing, but they crushed their rivals when they got into an early lead. They’ve proven to have the personnel to go the distance on both sides of the field.

Jared Goff hasn’t played all that well as of late, but he’s a seasoned veteran who has already taken a team to the big game. Also, this team would run through a wall for HC Dan Campbell, and they have the mindset and the spirit.

The Lions have struggled historically, and it’s not usual to see them at this stage. But if they’re able to shake off their lifelong woes, they could be very dangerous in the postseason.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams looked ready to plan ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft, but they refused to give up. They’re peaking at the right time, and you know they’re one of the best-coached teams in the league.

Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams – NFL 2022

Matthew Stafford is one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, and he’s already led his team to the Vince Lombardi trophy. Add Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp to that mix, and you have plenty of postseason experience.

The Rams are the kind of team that cannot be overlooked because of their combination of youth and veteran leaders, and Sean McVay has proven that they’re far from done.

1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns shouldn’t be here. Not after all they’ve been through and all the injuries they’ve suffered. Yet, here they are, and no one wants to mess with them right now.

Jim Schwartz has turned their defense into the best in the league, anchored by potential Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. They have an elite pass rush and can shut down the run as well.

On top of that, Joe Flacco is turning back the clock and playing the best football of his career, and he’s one of the all-time greats when it comes to winning playoff games on the road.