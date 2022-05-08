With the NFL season inching closer by the day, Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned. Here, we take a look at the three destinations that make the most sense for him.

Ever since he made it to the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the most impactful offensive players on the gridiron. He's an athletic freak and proved that he was far from done by helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.

But as it's been the story with him, OBJ wasn't even able to be on the field for most of his team's Super Bowl-winning performance, as he suffered yet another major injury early in the game.

OBJ is set to miss the first two months of the 2022 NFL season while he recovers from that ACL injury. That has driven some teams away from making a run at him in free agency. Even so, we feel like these 3 teams should give him a call.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Odell Beckham Jr.

3. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints will get Michael Thomas back and just added one of the best prospects in Chris Olave. Add OBJ to the mix and Jameis Winston will get an elite set of weapons to make the most of his arm cannon.

OBJ is a local star after shining at LSU, so he's pretty familiar with The Big Easy and its ways. The Saints are a big question mark after Sean Payton's retirement but they already had a stout defense even before adding Tyrann Mathieu to that mix.

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers signed Sammy Watkins and drafted Chris Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. But trusting three rookies to make an immediate impact could be a bit of a reach for Matt LaFleur.

They seem high on their young receiving corps, so they could afford to wait until OBJ is healthy. He was pretty close to joining them last season, so Aaron Rodgers should pick up the phone and reach out to him.

1. Los Angeles Rams

For the most part, the feeling around the league is that OBJ will just run it back with the Los Angeles Rams. He even called Cam Akers out for taking his jersey number, even though he hasn't signed with the team yet.

OBJ has raved about his time with the Rams and Sean McVay made sure to get him involved from the get-go. The Rams will be the team to beat again next season and have enough weapons to wait until he's fully healthy.