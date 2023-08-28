It’s safe to say the New England Patriots left much to be desired with their offseason activity. Though the team has to bounce back from a poor 2022 NFL season, Bill Belichick didn’t land big-name players.

There were some opportunities on the market, but the Patriots didn’t seem to care too much about it. DeAndre Hopkins was heavily linked with the team, but the wideout eventually chose the Tennessee Titans.

While other teams broke the bank ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Belichick explained that spending too much for certain players eventually prevents a team from succeeding.

Bill Belichick says teams that overspend eventually fail

“Temporarily you can, but you can’t sustain it, no,” Belichick said, via MassLive.com. “You can’t sustain the 20 years of success that we sustained by overspending every year without having to eventually pay those bills and play with a lesser team. So I think if you look at the teams that have done that, that’s kinda where some of them ended up. Jacksonville back in ‘14, the Rams are going through it, Tampa is going through it now. So, I’m not saying there’s anything right or wrong with it. It’s just a different way of doing things and there’s the results for doing that.

“Cash spending isn’t really that relevant. It’s cap spending,” he added. “So teams that spend a lot of cash one year, probably don’t spend a lot of cash in the next year because you just can’t sustain that. So we’ve had high years, we’ve had low years, but our cap spending has always been high. And that’s the most competitive position you can be in. So that’s really — the cash spending, there’s no cash cap. There’s a salary cap and we spend to the salary cap. That’s what’s important.

“You can’t look at it in a Polaroid snapshot. It’s a multi-year process. So you can overspend one year, and then at some point you’re not going to be able to do that.”

There’s a reason Belichick has been on this league for so long and found so much successs. However, getting back to the glory days looks like a challenging task now that the AFC East got stronger and Tom Brady is no longer in Foxborough.