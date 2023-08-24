A few months ago, Tom Brady was signed by FOX Sports to be their main NFL analyst. His broadcasting career will start in the fall of 2024, and the network is trying to make him feel more comfortable by reuniting him with a former New England Patriots teammate.

Last year, when Tom Brady announced his retirement for the first time, FOX Sports offered him a lucrative 10-year, $375 million deal to become their main football analyst. He decided to return for one more season, making the network to wait a little more for his arrival.

At the end of the 2022 campaign, Brady revealed that he will join FOX Sports in the fall of 2024. Everybody is eager to see him in action, as his knowledge will definitely improve any broadcast.

Former Patriots Super Bowl champion joins Tom Brady at FOX Sports

FOX Sports has been adding several former NFL players as football analysts to their broadcasts. Their experience helps the fans to understand the game even more, and Tom Brady’s voice could be the most relevant they have had so far.

Last year, the broadcast offered Brady an impressive 10-year, $375 million deal. However, they know that Tom can’t do it all by himself and, such as a football team, they are surrounding him with more talent to help him.

FOX Sports announced the arrival of Julian Edelman, former Tom Brady’s teammate, as football analyst. He will be part of the Sunday NFL Kickoff show, bolstering the network’s lineup even more.

Now, FOX Sports will have three former Super Bowl champions with the Patriots. Alongside Brady and Edelman appears Rob Gronkowski, who in past years tried to convince the ex-quarterback to join him as analyst.