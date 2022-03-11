Deshaun Watson will not face charges for the sexual assault accusations he received, meaning that his trade market can ramp up immediately. Check out here which three teams could make a move for the Houston Texans quarterback.

The Deshaun Watson saga took a huge twist. On Friday, a grand jury that heard the sexual assault accusations towards the Houston Texans quarterback determined there was not enough to criminally charge him. Watson can still lose civil lawsuits made against him and the NFL can still suspend him, but this is a huge step for him in his desire to be back on the gridiron.

"With his criminal matters over, teams may finally be ready to trade for him. Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause and he’ll want to talk to any interested teams willing to do a deal with the Texans. Interest will come quickly, but Watson’s decision may take a few days," NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Watson didn't play a single minute in the 2021 season, as he refused to play for Houston after he requested a trade, and teams preferred to wait until his legal situation got clearer. That moment has come, which is why Watson could be traded as soon as the start of the league year on Wednesday, March 16. Here, take a look at the three teams could make a move for the Texans star.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's retirement has certainly left a huge vacancy at quarterback for the Buccaneers. That's why Jeremy Fowler reported not long ago that Watson saw Tampa Bay as a possible landing spot.

The Bucs have already said they would explore all options at the position but if the goal is to continue to have a title contending roster, trading for Watson would make sense. Besides, it's important to remember that Bruce Arians wanted to draft him for Arizona before. Will they finally work together this time?

Minnesota Vikings

Another team who head into the new season with doubts at QB are the Vikings. As much as Minnesota has supported Kirk Cousins so far, his contract situation (he only has a year left on his deal) and the possibility of making an upgrade could favor a trade for Watson. Besides, Fowler reported that Minnesota was the other place Watson saw as a potential destination.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Even with his legal situation making big headlines, Deshaun Watson was heavily linked with a move to the Miami Dolphins when Brian Flores was at the helm of the team. A lot has changed since then, with the Fins and Miami new head coach Mike McDaniel committing to Tua Tagovailoa.

However, another door could be opened for Watson: Flores is now an assistant at the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a big decision to make at QB following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. With his criminal matters cleared, Watson would certainly be a huge successor for Big Ben. Will Flores and Watson finally join their paths in Pittsburgh?