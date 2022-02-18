With Deshaun Watson's NFL future still in question, some teams could try and make a run at him. Check out what his agent said about the trade recent trade rumors.

It's been over a year since we last saw Deshaun Watson pad up and take the field. He requested a trade away from the Houston Texans shortly before being handed 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Watson's legal turmoil drove some teams away in the offseason but he still gauged plenty of leaguewide interest throughout the year, with the Miami Dolphins looking like his likeliest destination last year.

But with Brian Flores out of the picture and his uncertain future, word around the league is that the Clemson product could be eyeing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings for his next career move.

ESPN: Deshaun Watson Eyeing Buccaneers And Vikings As Trade Destinations

"The Texans quarterback, who spent the 2021 season on the team's active roster but did not play, has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar.

One source noted that Watson -- who has a no-trade clause -- is still early in the evaluation process, but he's looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win."

Watson's Agent Denies Trade Rumors

Deshaun Watson's agent, however, was quick to dismiss that narrative. Per his camp, all they're trying to do right now is to clear his name and focus on his legal status, not in potential trades:

"I spoke with Deshaun Watson’s agent. He says there's no truth that Watson is eyeing the Bucs, Vikings or any teams ahead of free agency. 'We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time,'" reported Josina Anderson of CBS.

Watson was inactive throughout the season but wasn't on paid leave or suspended. The NFL could punish him once his legal situation settles but whether they'll do it or not remains a mystery. For now, all we can do is wait.