NFL News: Former Super Bowl champion makes approach to be new HC for Aaron Rodgers' Jets

After a disappointing season, New York Jets could have a new head coach who was a Super Bowl champion and could lead star Aaron Rodgers into the 2025 NFL campaign.

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets

By Ignacio Cairola

The New York Jets had a disappointing season, posting a 3-9 record with little to show for it. The exit of head coach Robert Saleh in the midst of a 2-3 start placed Jeff Ulbrich as interim coach, but the franchise with Aaron Rodgers as its star player is already thinking about a new profile to lead the team in the 2025 NFL season.

Saleh‘s departure was coupled with the firing of general manager Joe Douglas in mid-November, leaving the Jets in a state of total turnover and reevaluation of their plans. It’s time to make strong decisions as the regular season comes to a close and the team is seven wins behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

A long list of names have been floated as candidates for the Jets‘ new head coach following Saleh’s departure. Ulbrich will finish his work at the end of the current season, but his stay would not extend beyond the off-season. As the days go by, speculation is growing as to who will be the new name to fill the vacancy in Rodgers’ coaching staff. In recent hours, the name of a former Super Bowl champion has emerged loud and clear.

Potential new head coach reportedly close to Jets

The former Super Bowl champion as a player who has made his conditions clear to be the head coach of Rodgers’ Jets is none other than Mike Vrabel. As previewed by reporter Jake Asman on his X account (formerly Twitter), Vrabel said that he is open to the job if he approves of the general manager hiring.

HC Mike Vrabel of Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel, former head coach of the Tennessee Titans

Vrabel currently serves as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns. His best head coaching experience was with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2021, a recognition he received after leading the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in the 2019-20 season.

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest about the possibility of being benched

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest about the possibility of being benched

How many Super Bowls has Vrabel won?

Vrabel won three Super Bowls as a player with the New England Patriots before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. With legend Tom Brady as a teammate and Bill Belichick as head coach, the retired linebacker was a key part of the Patriots’ Vince Lombardi Trophy wins in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

