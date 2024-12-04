The New York Jets have less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs. For that reason, many are wondering if the team should bench Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season. The quarterback has now addressed the possibility of being sidelined.

During the 2023 offseason, the Jets searched across the NFL for a veteran quarterback to lead their offense. Frustrated with Zach Wilson’s performance, the AFC East team set out to find an experienced signal-caller who could steer them to success.

The Jets competed with the Raiders to acquire Aaron Rodgers, and ultimately, New York secured the Super Bowl XLV champion. However, it seems they may already be regretting their decision.

Aaron Rodgers addresses the possibility of being benched by the Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets has been underwhelming. The veteran quarterback arrived in New York with high expectations, but so far, he has struggled to deliver on them.

In his first season with the Jets, Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on his very first drive with the team. Fans were eager for his comeback in the 2024 season, but he has failed to meet those high hopes.

Currently sitting at a 3-9 record, the Jets are the 13th seed in the AFC, with less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs. As a result, speculation has grown about the team potentially benching Rodgers to prevent any further injuries.

However, the veteran quarterback has expressed his desire to keep playing. Rodgers has made it clear to the Jets that he intends to play out the remainder of the season, as fulfilling this personal goal is important to him following his Achilles injury.

Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets in 2023

“My body feels great, I want to be out there with the guys,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “One of my goals this year coming back from the Achilles was to play all 17 games.”

Who is the Jets’ backup quarterback?

While Rodgers wants to continue playing, the Jets have the final say. The team may prioritize his long-term health, considering the possibility of relying on him for the 2025 season.

If the Jets decide to bench Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor would step in as the starter. In his first season with the Jets, Taylor has made only one appearance, completing six of eight passes with one touchdown.

