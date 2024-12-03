The New York Jets need a new head coach for next season, and they might secure a top-tier candidate. Bill Belichick is eyeing an NFL comeback and has hinted at a potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers at the AFC East club.

Last year, the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Packers in a blockbuster trade. Expectations were high for the Super Bowl XLV champion, but his tenure with New York has been far from impressive.

Following a disastrous 2024 NFL season, the Jets decided to part ways with Robert Saleh. The head coach position is now vacant, and several names have emerged as potential replacements, including Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick hints at possible reunion with Aaron Rodgers at the Jets

The 2023 offseason brought significant changes for the Jets, most notably the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. The veteran quarterback sought a fresh start and hoped to reinvigorate his career.

Upon joining, Rodgers requested several players to complement his playing style. However, no changes were made at the head coach position, leaving some fans uncertain about the team’s direction.

Robert Saleh’s tenure with the Jets had already been underwhelming, and Rodgers’ arrival failed to turn things around. The organization ultimately parted ways with Saleh after just a few games in the 2024 season.

Now, the Jets are actively searching for a new head coach. Many believe this is the perfect opportunity for Bill Belichick to return to the league, and the six-time Super Bowl champion just hinted at a potential reunion with Rodgers next season.

“[Rodgers] could easily rebound from that and be ready to play and have a good year next year,” Belichick told Jim Gray. “You look at all the quarterbacks in the league that are kind of on their second teams and they’re doing pretty well, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith and [Sam] Darnold, Baker Mayfield, you go right down the line, [Matthew] Stafford for that matter, Jared Goff. These guys that switch teams, they get in a different system, things are a little bit different for them, maybe they learn some things from whatever it was their previous experiences were. It changes. When a guy has a long career and a good career, sometimes one season is just a bump in the road. It’s not necessarily the end of the road.”

Why is Bill Belichick not coaching currently?

Earlier this year, the Patriots decided to move on from Bill Belichick. Since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020, Belichick struggled to achieve success, prompting the organization to seek a fresh start with new leadership.

Belichick nearly joined the Falcons, but the NFC South team ultimately passed on hiring him. Reports suggest the decision came down to Belichick’s desire for significant control over team decisions, which clashed with the Falcons’ front office preferences.

