It is clear that Aaron Rodgers‘ tenure with the New York Jets has not been what the club expected. Now, following another loss by the quarterback, the team has announced its final decision regarding his continuity.

During the 2023 offseason, the Jets decided to make a bold move to acquire a top-caliber quarterback. The AFC East club had grown tired of Zach Wilson’s struggles and sought a veteran signal-caller to lead the offense.

Fate aligned for New York to sign Aaron Rodgers, as the Packers no longer wanted to continue their partnership with him. Nevertheless, it seems like the Jets’ move has not paid off, given the very disappointing performance by the Super Bowl XLV champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jets make final decision regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future

Have the Jets already regretted the decision to sign Aaron Rodgers? It seems not yet. The team has only won three games with him as the starter this season, which falls far short of their initial goals.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers lets Woody Johnson know who he wants as Jets head coach

Rodgers joined the Jets during an opportune moment for him. The team even signed several players he personally requested, but he has not been as dominant as expected, even with the additional weapons provided by the front office.

Advertisement

With a very disappointing 3-9 record this year, rumors swirled about a potential exit for Rodgers from the team. Nevertheless, the Jets are not ready to move on from him despite how unsuccessful his tenure has been.

Advertisement

Following a tough loss to the Seahawks in Week 13, reporters asked Jeff Ulbrich about a potential change at the position. The head coach called Rodgers “our quarterback” and expressed his commitment to keeping him as the starter.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 20, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have great belief in Aaron,” Ulbrich said, via multiple reporters. “We think he gives us the best opportunity to win.” No, it doesn’t seem like Rodgers will be benched this season.

Can the Jets end Aaron Rodgers’ contract?

According to multiple rumors, the Jets are seriously considering moving on from Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 NFL season. He has not lived up to expectations so far, and New York urgently needs to achieve success.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams admits main difference between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

While this year has been awful for Rodgers, releasing him would have a significant impact on their salary cap. This financial burden may lead the team to reconsider whether parting ways with him is the best option.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Jets bench Aaron Rodgers this year? Should the Jets bench Aaron Rodgers this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE