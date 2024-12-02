Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jets announce final decision on Aaron Rodgers' continuity

After a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Jets have revealed their decision on Aaron Rodgers' future with the team.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the New York Jets
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireAaron Rodgers, quarterback of the New York Jets

By Fernando Franco Puga

It is clear that Aaron Rodgers‘ tenure with the New York Jets has not been what the club expected. Now, following another loss by the quarterback, the team has announced its final decision regarding his continuity.

During the 2023 offseason, the Jets decided to make a bold move to acquire a top-caliber quarterback. The AFC East club had grown tired of Zach Wilson’s struggles and sought a veteran signal-caller to lead the offense.

Fate aligned for New York to sign Aaron Rodgers, as the Packers no longer wanted to continue their partnership with him. Nevertheless, it seems like the Jets’ move has not paid off, given the very disappointing performance by the Super Bowl XLV champion.

Advertisement

Jets make final decision regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future

Have the Jets already regretted the decision to sign Aaron Rodgers? It seems not yet. The team has only won three games with him as the starter this season, which falls far short of their initial goals.

Advertisement
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers lets Woody Johnson know who he wants as Jets head coach

see also

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers lets Woody Johnson know who he wants as Jets head coach

Rodgers joined the Jets during an opportune moment for him. The team even signed several players he personally requested, but he has not been as dominant as expected, even with the additional weapons provided by the front office.

With a very disappointing 3-9 record this year, rumors swirled about a potential exit for Rodgers from the team. Nevertheless, the Jets are not ready to move on from him despite how unsuccessful his tenure has been.

Advertisement

Following a tough loss to the Seahawks in Week 13, reporters asked Jeff Ulbrich about a potential change at the position. The head coach called Rodgers “our quarterback” and expressed his commitment to keeping him as the starter.

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 20, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

Advertisement

“We have great belief in Aaron,” Ulbrich said, via multiple reporters. “We think he gives us the best opportunity to win.” No, it doesn’t seem like Rodgers will be benched this season.

Can the Jets end Aaron Rodgers’ contract?

According to multiple rumors, the Jets are seriously considering moving on from Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 NFL season. He has not lived up to expectations so far, and New York urgently needs to achieve success.

Advertisement
NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams admits main difference between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

see also

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams admits main difference between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

While this year has been awful for Rodgers, releasing him would have a significant impact on their salary cap. This financial burden may lead the team to reconsider whether parting ways with him is the best option.

Survey

Should the Jets bench Aaron Rodgers this year?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

ALSO READ

Lakers News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight on MVP talks during dominant season
NBA

Lakers News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight on MVP talks during dominant season

Artur Beterbiev says he regrets challenging Jake Paul, explains why he did it
Boxing

Artur Beterbiev says he regrets challenging Jake Paul, explains why he did it

NCAAF News: Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers' star Longhorns teammate sends powerful message to Georgia
College Football

NCAAF News: Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers' star Longhorns teammate sends powerful message to Georgia

NBA News: Mavericks star Luka Doncic gets real about his return after five-games absence
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks star Luka Doncic gets real about his return after five-games absence

Better Collective Logo