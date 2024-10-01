NFL Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders reportedly make big decision about Davante Adams

Following rumors regarding the departure of star WR Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders' management has made a decision on the matter.

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ performance in the NFL remains inconsistent with a 2-2 record after Week 4. However, this could change dramatically if the rumors about star WR Davante Adams‘ departure are confirmed.

According to journalist Vincent Bonsignore, via his X account @VinnyBonsignore, the Raiders are considering to trade Adams: “More on this to come: A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the @Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams. The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver.“

Months ago, Davante Adams expressed multiple times his comfort in playing alongside Aaron Rodgers, which could potentially link him to the New York Jets, where Rodgers is currently the starting quarterback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While there is no confirmed resolution regarding his future with the Raiders, it is clear that management in Las Vegas is seriously considering the possibility of trading the star WR and is exploring potential scenarios in the near future.

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the season opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

The Raiders’ journey in the league

Under the leadership of Antonio Pierce, the Raiders have displayed moments of exceptional gameplay during these four weeks, which earned them two valuable victories.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce reacts to Andy Reid reuniting Chiefs with Super Bowl champ outcast

However, despite the impressive play they showcased at times, they also made costly mistakes that led to two tough losses, such as in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

Week 5 features a closely contested matchup against the Denver Broncos, which will ultimately determine what Gardner Minshew and company are capable of this season.

Las Vegas Raiders next matchups

vs Denver Broncos – Week 5

vs Pittsburgh Steelers – Week 6

vs Los Angeles Rams – Week 7

vs Kansas City Chiefs – Week 8

vs Cincinnati Bengals – Week 9

Advertisement