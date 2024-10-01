Trending topics:
NFL Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders reportedly make big decision about Davante Adams

Following rumors regarding the departure of star WR Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders' management has made a decision on the matter.

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Matías Persuh

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ performance in the NFL remains inconsistent with a 2-2 record after Week 4. However, this could change dramatically if the rumors about star WR Davante Adams‘ departure are confirmed.

According to journalist Vincent Bonsignore, via his X account @VinnyBonsignore, the Raiders are considering to trade Adams: “More on this to come: A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the @Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams. The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver.

Months ago, Davante Adams expressed multiple times his comfort in playing alongside Aaron Rodgers, which could potentially link him to the New York Jets, where Rodgers is currently the starting quarterback.

While there is no confirmed resolution regarding his future with the Raiders, it is clear that management in Las Vegas is seriously considering the possibility of trading the star WR and is exploring potential scenarios in the near future.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the season opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

The Raiders’ journey in the league

Under the leadership of Antonio Pierce, the Raiders have displayed moments of exceptional gameplay during these four weeks, which earned them two valuable victories.

NFL News: Travis Kelce reacts to Andy Reid reuniting Chiefs with Super Bowl champ outcast

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce reacts to Andy Reid reuniting Chiefs with Super Bowl champ outcast

However, despite the impressive play they showcased at times, they also made costly mistakes that led to two tough losses, such as in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Week 5 features a closely contested matchup against the Denver Broncos, which will ultimately determine what Gardner Minshew and company are capable of this season.

Las Vegas Raiders next matchups

  • vs Denver Broncos – Week 5
  • vs Pittsburgh Steelers – Week 6
  • vs Los Angeles Rams – Week 7
  • vs Kansas City Chiefs – Week 8
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals – Week 9
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

