It's been a while since we last heard about Jessie Bates III, but his stance hasn't changed. Here, we discuss three potential landing spots for the Bengals' safety.

It goes without saying that Jessie Bates III is one of the prime defenders in the NationalFootball League. But now that he's failed to reach an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals, they could be forced to let him walk.

Bates III has let the team know that he has no intention whatsoever of suiting up and playing under the franchise tag. He wants to get paid as one of the league's top-tier stoppers and would rather sit out instead.

The Bengals are in no rush to move him as they could still work something out before the start of the season, but that seems unlikely. With that in mind, let's take a look at three potential destinations for him.

NFL News: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Jessie Bates III

3. Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera has always been a defense-first kind of Head Coach. He's failed to establish that identity with the Washington Commanders despite their overhyped defensive unit, and they have a glaring hole at the CB position.

Neither Bobby McCain nor Kamren Curl should be safe from losing their job next season, and the Commanders could have plenty of cash if they let go of Carson Wentz after this year. They have what it takes to pull it off and meet his salary demands.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were quite close to making the playoffs with Wentz as their starting QB. That only speaks volumes as to how much of an impact Jonathan Taylor made and how dominant their defense was.

They have a massive upgrade at QB with Matt Ryan, but you know Frank Reich will continue to favor his defensive unit every time he's got a chance. They have Justin Blackmon and Rodney McLeod, and neither of them is better than Bates.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys already have arguably the most exciting defensive player in the world in Micah Parsons. They also have Trevon Diggs, the ultimate ballhawk. So, why not add more firepower to their revamped defense?

It's been a long time since the Cowboys were a legit threat, and they need to get better if Mike McCarthy wants to keep his job. Their defense surged under Dan Quinn, and they have more than plenty of cap space to work out a deal.