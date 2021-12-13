While it is believed this could be the last season for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are expected to draft or trade for a quarterback next year. However, that's not what insider Mark Madden believes will happen.

There's no denying that Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a great time together for more than a decade. But, sadly, all good things eventually come to an end, and their fantastic journey won't be the exception.

Big Ben is expected to part ways with the Steelers at the end of the 2021 NFL season, following a report that claims he's already told that to some of his closest friends and former teammates.

That leaves a huge vacancy in one of the most popular franchises in the league, so finding a decent replacement won't be an easy task. While many people expect them to draft or trade for a quarterback next year, Steelers insider Mark Madden believes the franchise will make a decision that may not please fans.

NFL Rumors: The shocking decision the Steelers could make to replace Ben Roethlisberger

“I don’t think they’ll go quarterback in the first round,” Madden said, as quoted by triblive.com. “I think they’ll let Mason Rudolph start the year and see how he does. I think you’ve got to go offensive line in the first round. But they’ve screwed (up) so many times, with so many different draft picks lately — not least and most recently Devin Bush — how can we get a read on their philosophy?”

That's probably not what Steelers fans expect to hear next year if Roethlisberger finally steps away from the team. There are several better candidates who could take the offensive reins of the team should Big Ben leaves.

Pittsburgh will have the opportunity to select a quarterback in the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft, with Matt Corral and Kenny Pickett as two interesting candidates. But if not, they could look for other options in the trade market or free agency, with big names like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers expected to be available.

That's why it looks unlikely the Steelers will settle with Rudolph, who failed to impress when he was behind center. But Madden knows a thing or two about Pittsburgh and his take is not that unrealistic, regardless of what Steelers' fans actually expect.