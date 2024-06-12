Dak Prescott is entering the final season of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, and the outlook is not encouraging.

2024 could be a huge turning point in the future of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. With the quarterback playing the upcoming NFL season on an expiring contract, no one knows how this story will continue.

But Mike Greenberg of ESPN believes it has only one possible ending, which is Prescott leaving America’s Team as a free agent in 2025. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he explained why he thinks Prescott will walk away next year.

“I would say to you, I don’t think they get a deal done with Dak Prescott at all,” Greenberg told McAfee. “In football, quarterbacks very rarely find themselves in [unrestricted free agency]. Dak Prescott is one season away from doing exactly that. There’s nothing the Cowboys can do to keep him from becoming that.”

Will Prescott explore his options in the 2025 NFL free agency?

Prescott, who will turn 31 on July 29, has so far spent his entire career in Dallas, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. While he earned multiple contract extensions all these years, his lack of playoff success makes the franchise wonder whether to extend their partnership beyond this year.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023.

Either way, Prescott will not lack in suitors in the event he hits the open market in 2025. It’s an opportunity Greenberg believes the quarterback should seize, as his championship window will still be open.

“He’ll be able to choose his spot, choose his salary, half the teams in the league will offer him a trillion dollars, and he can choose where he wants to go,” Greenberg added. “He’ll have an endless variety of options to choose from… he’ll make a killing. If I’m advising Dak Prescott, I wouldn’t even think of signing a contract this offseason. Play out the year and let the world come to my feet, and they will regardless of how he plays this season.”

Prescott doesn’t feel under pressure in Dallas

The uncertainty around his future makes one wonder whether Prescott feels a bigger sense of urgency to win this year than in previous seasons. But the quarterback’s mindset is the same as every year.

“It’s just the urgency that you should always have, to be honest,” Prescott said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “So, maybe guys who normally wouldn’t feel it, feel it. So, I don’t mind it. I’ve been in this position before.”