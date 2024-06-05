Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the rest of the NFL will probably want to take note of Dak Prescott's mindset heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Dak Prescott is making big headlines this offseason as he’s entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. With team owner Jerry Jones so far refusing to get a deal done before the 2024 NFL season, there’s uncertainty on the quarterback’s future beyond this year.

This situation also makes fans wonder what’s Prescott‘s mentality heading into this campaign, with the feeling that this could be a make-or-break year for his career. However, the 30-year-old made it clear the circumstances are not changing his mindset.

“It’s just the urgency that you should always have, to be honest,” Prescott said when asked if the Cowboys feel a sense of urgency to win the Super Bowl this season, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “So, maybe guys who normally wouldn’t feel it, feel it. So, I don’t mind it. I’ve been in this position before.”

Apart from Prescott, this could also be the final season at AT&T Stadium for the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin. Which means the end of an era could be looming in Arlington unless the team gets to deliver a long-awaited Super Bowl appearance.

Dak Prescott warms up before a game.

Prescott still believes the Cowboys can win the 2025 Super Bowl

It’s been 28 years since America’s Team has last made it to the big game, when it beat Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 at the Sun Devil Stadium in Arizona on Super Bowl XXX on January 28, 1996.

The franchise has been waiting for a sixth Super Bowl victory for decades now, and while Prescott seemed to be the right guy to get it done, injuries and poor playoff performances have prevented him from reaching the promised land.

Last season was especially painful for the Cowboys, who shockingly suffered a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card game. Dallas is no longer seen as favorite ahead of the new season, but Prescott doesn’t care about that tag.

“You don’t just win games with just talent, and you don’t win games on paper and talent is really not decided on paper,” Prescott added. “So, I understand what it looks like, what it may look like from that side understanding the lack of moves that gets done. It creates that . . . great conversation. I’m confident in the men we have, honestly.”