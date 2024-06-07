Dak Prescott will enter the final year of his contract in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys. Although everyone expected a contract extension for the quarterback, the shocking elimination against the Green Bay Packers changed everything.

Jerry Jones backed up and started to hesitate toward a new deal. So far, just weeks away of the preseason, negotiations are stalled. As a consequence, the possibility of Prescott becoming a free agent is higher.

Of course, if the Dallas Cowboys don’t pay Prescott, a lot of teams in the NFL could jump in and make him the highest paid player in the league. Even Dak has admitted that door is absolutely open.

“I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s where I want to be and that’s where I am and that’s the focus. And, after this season, we’ll see where we’re at and if the future holds that. And then, if not, we’ll go from there.”

Jerry Jones is ready to make a big decision for Dak Prescott (Getty Images)

Will Dallas Cowboys give a contract extension to Dak Prescott?

Yes. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler, the Dallas Cowboys have already made their final decision regarding the future of Dak Prescott. Although Jerry Jones hasn’t been open about the situation, there’s no doubt about who is the franchise quarterback of the future.

“The Dallas Cowboys are all-in on re-signing Dak Prescott eventually. They just haven’t shown it yet. I’m told behind the scenes they’ve made clear they don’t want him to hit free agency in 2025. They want him to be the quarterback of the future, but the negotiation has been described to me as passive.”

How much money will Dak Prescott want from Dallas Cowboys?

The highest paid quarterback in the NFL is Joe Burrow with $55 million per year. However, as he inevitably will reset the market, Dak Prescott is going to ask for at least $60 million per season. Even with that massive number, Fowler is convinced the announcement will come soon.

“Sometime this summer, they’re going to have to ramp up the heat a little bit, come with a strong offer and get the ball going. They’ve made clear they’re going to do that. They’re just slow-playing it a little bit.”