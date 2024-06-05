With Dak Prescott preparing for the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy had something to say that owner Jerry Jones and fans will probably want to hear.

The future of Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys looks uncertain as the quarterback is entering the final season of his contract. And that’s why team owner Jerry Jones and fans will probably want to take into account Mike McCarthy‘s recent comments about the 30-year-old.

Speaking to the media during the team’s minicamp on Wednesday, McCarthy made it clear Prescott is in the best form he’s seen in years, claiming the quarterback is doing much better than in previous offseason programs.

“I think Dak is having his best offseason program that we’ve had,” McCarthy said, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “This atmosphere that we’ve practiced in with the quarterback and receivers has really hit the mark. I’ve been very impressed with the quality of work. . . . With the quarterback, when the connection is there in the perimeter realm – and that’s been the majority of our physical activity — the connection is better. The receivers are playing with more urgency, more reps. The timing is better. The real test will be when we get to training camp.”

McCarthy‘s comments are certainly interesting if we take into consideration that Prescott may have his future as the Cowboys QB1 on the line in 2024. At this point, it looks like the team will evaluate his performance this year before making a decision.

Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys fist bump during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Prescott echoes coach McCarthy’s sentiments

Jerry Jones didn’t look concerned about Prescott’s situation earlier this year, while Dak warned his mentality hasn’t changed ahead of the new season. In the meantime, the quarterback is feeling good in the preseason workouts.

“The growth in my play and the jump I’m making is the second year in his offense as well, being more comfortable with the footwork,” Prescott said. “The receivers around me, their second year in it, they’re more comfortable, they’re more confident. Things are just faster off the line from the huddle through the play to the scramble drill when it doesn’t work, we are truly understanding, everybody understands, I guess. It just makes the communication, my approach and allowing me to play with more confidence.”

At 30, Prescott is heading into a crucial season in his career as his ability to succeed will be put to test. His preparation is giving McCarthy reasons for optimism, but only time will tell whether Prescott lives up to those expectations when it matters the most.