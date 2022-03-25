Even though Tyreek Hill enjoyed his days with the Kansas City Chiefs, he couldn't resist Miami's massive offer for his services. Check out what he had to say about that.

Following an unimpressive college career with multiple transfers and ups and downs, the Kansas City Chiefs took Tyreek Hill with the 165th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He worked his way up to become one of the elite receivers in the league.

Hill played a huge part in Eric Bienemy's explosive offense. His acceleration, quick first step, speed, and route running often gave Patrick Mahomes a chance to beat the defense in the blink of an eye.

Now, Hill is taking his talents to South Florida to pursue the next step in his career. And, while he'll always cherish the memories in Missouri, he just couldn't walk away from the money the Miami Dolphins put on his table.

NFL News: Tyreek Hill Couldn't Turn Down All That Money

“It’s tough. But someone comes to you with a lot of money, it changes. Your feelings start to change a little bit," Hill said. “I even had a conversation with Pat (Mahomes). That’s my brother for life, no matter what. We don’t even got to be on the same team, Pat, Kelce… I’m gonna miss those guys. I know those guys still gonna ball cause they Hall of Famers.”

Terron Armstead And Him Will Elevate The Dolphins, Says Hill

But besides the cash, Hill actually believes that the Dolphins can be special. With him and newcomer Terron Armstead, they now have two players with vast postseason experience that can help them take their game to a whole new level:

"Once you go to the playoffs, the game is definitely at a different speed -- you've got to play at a different level," Hill said. "Just having us two guys who have experienced it means a lot for these younger guys. Because some guys may look at it as another opportunity to play the game. But guys hit harder, guys run faster ... It's just crazy how the game speed changes."

Armstead Is Excited About Hill's Addition

Armstead is also quite excited about Mike McDaniels' revamped offense, especially now that Hill will join forces with one of the most promising young wideouts in the league in Jaylen Waddle:

"Come on now -- the most dynamic player in the league. Always been a fan of his game, just watching," Armstead said. "Now having him be a part of this offense, I think we're building something special. Him paired with (Jaylen) Waddle, (Raheem) Mostert, the speed and then the speed of us on the offensive line -- we're going to try to turn Sundays into a track meet. But a physical track meet, let's not overshadow that, at all."

The Dolphins still need to get through the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on their own division, so it's not like it'll be a walk in the park. But you have to feel excited about this new-look offense.