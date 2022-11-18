The biggest name still on the market is Odell Beckham Jr. while he recovers from the injury he suffered in the Super Bowl. One of his potential landing spots are the New York Giants. Did OBJ hint at a potential reunion?

The NFL trade deadline has already passed a couple of weeks ago, so the only way teams have to improve their rosters is adding free agents. But, of course, the market is not very promising at this point of the season. Although WR Odell Beckham Jr. is an exception.

There are a lot of NFL franchises that would like to have him. Especially the Super Bowl contenders have most likely already reached out to OBJ to sense the field. A struggling offense like the Green Bay Packers' could use his skills to help Aaron Rodgers. The Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs or even the Dallas Cowboys are the teams that have been mentioned the most.

But there is another one that would be special for the wide receiver. That’s no other squad than the New York Giants, the one that drafted him out of LSU in 2014. He is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams Super Bowl victory over the Bengals, but he is very close to returning.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. return to the New York Giants?

OBJ was in the news earlier in the week for his conflict with Nike. On Friday he also posted something worth noting, although with a different tone. And that has the New York Giants at the center of attention.

MetLife Stadium has been the target of a lot of criticism for its surface. Several injuries happened in that turf, so it was good for many to hear that it will be changed in 2023, according to Jordan Raanan. But that’s when the star wide receiver made his appearance.

In a tweet that showed a full image of the stadium going along with the information, Odell Beckham Jr. decided to comment something that left New York Giants fans wondering if he would return. Given the impact his opinions usually have, it surely didn’t go unnoticed. Was it just a compliment or a hint at a potential return to the Big Apple?