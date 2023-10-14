In the constantly changing world of the NFL, teams are increasingly favoring passing the ball rather than relying on the running game. This change has happened partly because the rules have been altered to make passing more advantageous, which has made the wide receivers more valuable than ever before.

Running backs, once the workhorses of most offenses, have seen their market value diminish in recent seasons. With fewer teams relying heavily on their ground game, the demand for premier running backs has waned, while wide receivers have ascended to greater prominence as there has been wave of transactions that have seen teams willing to part with significant draft capital.

Not long ago, it was Cooper Kupp who graced the Rams with a stellar season, nearly rewriting the record books. His remarkable performance demonstrated the impact they can have on their team’s success. Notably, there are just seven wide receivers who have maintained an average of over 100 receiving yards per game after five weeks of the season.

Seven Wide Receivers Have Over 100 Receiving Yards per Game

A prime example of this changing dynamic can be found in the Miami Dolphins‘ acquisition of Tyreek Hill, who has emerged as a game-changing presence in their offense. Moreover, the wide receiver is on track to shatter the 2,200-yard benchmark if he maintains this level of performance.

Leading the charge in the statistic receiving yards per game is Hill himself with an astonishing 130.2. However, there are several other wide receivers who have delivered exceptional performances thus far this season.

Close behind Hill in this elite group is Puka Nacua, whose contribution has been nothing short of remarkable. A rookie who was drafted in the fifth round, Nacua has defied expectations, averaging 114.4 receiving yards per game. His early-season success can be attributed to his pivotal role in filling the void left by Kupp’s absence during the first four games of the season.

Another prominent figure in the ranks of exceptional wide receivers is Justin Jefferson. He maintains an average of 114.2 receiving yards per game, reinforcing his reputation as a dynamic playmaker. Albeit Jefferson’s numbers are projected to have a significant decline this season due to his placement on the injured reserve list by the Vikings following a hamstring injury.

Keenan Allen, with an average of 108.5 receiving yards per game, has showcased his prowess for the Los Angeles Chargers. Unlike the other wide receiver in this ranking, he has achieved this milestone playing in just four games. The Philadelphia Eagles boast another presence as A.J. Brown has an average of 108.2 receiving yards per game.

SURVEY Could Tyreek Hill surpass 2,000 receiving yards? Could Tyreek Hill surpass 2,000 receiving yards? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

D.J. Moore, on the other hand, operates in a different landscape. Despite playing for a struggling Chicago Bears offense, Moore has managed to maintain an impressive average of 106.2 receiving yards per game. His contributions highlight the potential of a talented wide receiver even considering he is in his first season with these teammates.

Bringing up the last player of this impressive group is Steffon Diggs, who averages 104 receiving yards per game for the Buffalo Bills. As one of the premier wide receivers in the league, he continues to deliver consistent by coleading the league with five receiving touchdowns.

When Was Puka Nacua Drafted?

Puka Nacua was drafted by the Rams in 2023 with the 177th selection.