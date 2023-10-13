Jerry Jeudy and the Denver Broncos are one of the biggest disappointments in the 2023 season. The arrival of head coach Sean Payton was supposed to make them a contender, but, the story has been totally different.

The Broncos are 1-5 at the bottom of the AFC West after their 16th consecutive loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Once again, the offense led by quarterback Russell Wilson failed to deliver scoring only 8 points at Arrowhead Stadium.

As a consequence, instead of thinking about playoffs, the famous trade talk has arrived to Denver with many names popping out before the deadline on October 31.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy might be negotiated and, considering his recent performances, a massive controversy has sparked between him and former NFL star Steve Smith.

What happened between Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy?

Steve Smith is a famous analyst for NFL Network, but he also has a podcast called Cut To It. A few days ago, Smith severely criticized Jerry Jeudy by saying he was just another guy in the league.

However, before Thursday’s night game at Arrowhead Stadium, the former star of the Panthers tried to apologize. The problem is Jeudy didn’t accept the offer and ignored him: “I don’t mess with you.”

As a consequence, Steve Smith exploded in the pregame show and took another massive shot at the young player of the Broncos. It was a sequence which immediately went viral.

“I’m sorry I said you were a JAG, just a guy who is an average wide receiver. They used a first-round pick on that isn’t doing anything. I hope today you actually show up in a way that you haven’t shown up in the last couple years since they drafted you. I’m sorry for saying that you are an average wide receiver that they will eventually move on from.”

SURVEY Will Jerry Jeudy finish the season with the Denver Broncos? Will Jerry Jeudy finish the season with the Denver Broncos? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Steve Smith takes another shot at Jerry Jeudy

So, considering Jerry Jeudy could be a candidate for a trade, Steve Smith got fired up and delivered a very controversial speech regarding the current situation of the wide receiver.

“When teams call me to ask if they should trade for you, I will say ‘No, don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy because he is mentally unable to handle constructive criticism who watch specifically if you can be a wide receiver. He’s a tier three.”