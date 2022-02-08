Just a week after he announced his retirement from the NFL, legendary quarterback Tom Brady has opened up on the possibility of making a return to the gridiron in the future.

A week ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a 22-year career. Despite it had been anticipated a few days ago by different reports, the news have obviously shocked the football world.

Brady stepped away from the game having cemented a legacy for more than two decades, in which he led one of the greatest sports dynasties at the New England Patriots before he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an improbable triumph.

And even though he looked clearly capable of extending his career for a few more years, his decision makes sense. However, as relieved as Brady is with his choice, he doesn't rule out a possible return to playing football in the future.

Tom Brady can't rule out a return to the NFL

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision."

Brady hinted at a possible retirement a few months ago as he was looking forward to spending more time with his family. Right now, he seems to feel excited for this new chapter in his life, but he doesn't know how he'll feel when the NFL activity resumes in six months.

"I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [inaudible] change, it most likely won’t," Brady continued. "But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing.”

Brady wouldn't have made the decision without thinking about it over and over again. It might be hard to get used to, but unless there's a turn of events, he won't be in the NFL next year. But, who knows, maybe he changes his mind in the future. Brett Favre did it before, and Brady himself has said it: never say never.