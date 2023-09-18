Another successful week for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, as they won in Week 2 against the New England Patriots by a score of 27-14. This was their second road victory of the 2023 season.

So far, the Dolphins look like a solid team with a good chance of reaching the playoffs. However, there is still a long way to go. After their Week 1 victory against the Chargers by a score of 36-34, there were some doubts about their defensive line. However, those doubts have been allayed by their performance in Week 2.

The Dolphins play at home in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. This will be a big game for both teams, and it will be televised on CBS and free with Fubo’s 7-day trial.

What is Tua Tagovailoa’s winning record against Belichick’s Patriots?

According to stats and Brett Brecheisen, Tua Tagovailoa has a perfect 5-0 record against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. This is an undefeated record that no other quarterback has been able to match so far. However, other quarterbacks do have five wins against Belichick, including Josh Allen (5-4) and Peyton Manning (5-10).

The New England Patriots are no longer the big favorites they used to be, especially after Tom Brady left the franchise, things changed forever within the team and until now Bill Belichick has not been able to find another quarterback like Brady.

Since when is Tua Tagovailoa playing for the Miami Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft as the fifth overall pick. He signed a rookie contract worth $30 million on May 11 of that year. He made his debut with the Dolphins in 2020 against the New York Jets.

Do the Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots again in the 2023 season?

Yes, the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots play again in the 2023 season. They will play at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, which is part of Week 8. This game will be between two big games for the Dolphins, one against the Eagles in Week 7 and one against the Chiefs in Germany in Week 9.