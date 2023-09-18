Another defeat for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, this time against a team that is supposed to be an easy rival for them, the Miami Dolphins by a score of 17-24. Week 1 and 2 games were at home.

Now that the New England Patriots are mired in a losing streak things could get worse since in Week 3 they play on the road against the underdog New York Jets who used to be another of those ‘easy’ teams for the Patriots during the Belichick-Brady was.

The Patriots’ offensive line is performing relatively well, the root of the problem appears to be the defensive line that cannot keep score during games.

What do the 2001 stats say about today’s Belichick’s Patriots?

According to stats and Ari Meirov, after the Week 2 loss against the Dolphins Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots are 0-2 and they haven’t been in that situation since 2001.

But something else worse is what ESPN points out, after two weeks and two consecutive losses in the 2023 season, the New England Patriots have not led or tied any game, quarter, or minutes. That hasn’t happened since Bill Belichick became head coach.

When did Bill Belichick become head coach of the New England Patriots?

Bill Belichick was hired as the head coach of the New England Patriots on January 27, 2000. He replaced Pete Carroll, who had left the team to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Belichick’s tenure with the Patriots has been one of the most successful in NFL history. He has led the team to six Super Bowl victories.

Do the Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots again in the 2023 season?

Yes, the New England Patriots play against the Miami Dolphins again in the 2023 season. They will play at Hard Rock Stadium on Week 8, October 29. That game will be right after the Week 7 game at home against a big favorite, the Buffalo Bills.