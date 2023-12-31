The Minnesota Vikings began Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers with a shirtless Kirk Cousins ​​doing something never seen before, a horn blast that injected fire into the stadium minutes before the start of the Week 17 game.

The 2023 NFL season for the Minnesota Vikings has been a tale of two halves. Starting off with a disappointing 0-3 record, the Skoldiers seemed destined for mediocrity. However, under the guidance of head coach Kevin O’Connell, they clawed their way back into contention, even briefly holding the top spot in the NFC North.

Cousins’ impact on the Vikings cannot be overstated. His leadership, accuracy, and clutch performances were instrumental in the team’s turnaround. With him throwing to All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings boasted one of the league’s most potent offenses. His absence has left a gaping hole under center, with Nick Mullens, Josh Dobbs and Jaren Hall struggling to fill the void.

Cousins’ shirtless video

Before starting Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, Kirk Cousins ​​blasted the stadium horn as a sign that there is still hope to reach the postseason. They have a 7-8 record and are in the hunt for a Wild Card.

Before this game the Vikings lost two games, one against the Cincinnati Bengals 24-27 (OT), and another against the Detroit Lions at home 24-30. They haven’t won since December 10, that time against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The defense, despite the addition of defensive guru Brian Flores, has also shown cracks without the offensive firepower to mask their mistakes. Opponents are now routinely putting up points on the Vikings, something that rarely happened with Cousins orchestrating long, clock-chewing drives.

The 2023 season is a harsh reminder of the importance of one player in a team sport. While the Vikings have talented players on both sides of the ball, their reliance on Cousins was perhaps too great. The injury has exposed weaknesses in the roster and coaching staff, forcing them to re-evaluate their approach to the offseason.

What is Kirk Cousins’ contract with the Vikings?

As of today, December 31, 2023, Kirk Cousins’ contract with the Vikings has expired. He was playing on a one-year, $35 million extension signed in March 2022. This means he will be a free agent in 2024 and able to negotiate with any team for the next season.

How many Super Bowls have the Vikings won?

The Minnesota Vikings have not yet won a Super Bowl. They have appeared in four Super Bowls throughout their history: Super Bowl IV (1970) Lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl VIII (1974) Lost to the Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl IX (1975) Lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XI (1977) Lost to the Oakland Raiders.