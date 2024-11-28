Not just Super Bowls: Another NFL record by Tom Brady under threat from Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes

With Tom Brady retiring from the NFL in 2023, the football community’s attention immediately switched to Patrick Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs star seems to have the most realistic chances of chasing Brady’s Super Bowl record.

Before hanging up his cleats, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback lifted the Vince Lombardi on seven occasions. Mahomes is still four titles shy, but he’s already led the Chiefs to three championships.

But before he continues his quest towards the Super Bowl milestone, Mahomes already has another NFL record set by Brady in sight. In fact, he can match it with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Mahomes close to matching unique NFL record set by Brady

With 99 wins as a starter, including playoff games, Mahomes is just one victory away from tying Brady’s record for most wins by a quarterback in his first eight NFL seasons.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chief defeat the Patriots 23-16 at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Chiefs star only needs one more win to tie that mark, but he can also leave Brady behind if he wins two more games in 2024. And unless the Chiefs suddenly fall apart, chances are that Mahomes will set a new record.

The games left for Mahomes, Chiefs in 2024 NFL season

Ahead of the Black Friday Game against division rivals Raiders on November 29, the Chiefs have six regular season games left in 2024. Then, of course, the playoffs will give Mahomes even more chances to surpass Brady’s record.

Chiefs vs Raiders – Nov. 29

Chiefs vs Chargers- Dec. 8

Browns vs Chiefs – Dec. 15

Chiefs vs Texans – Dec. 21

Steelers vs Chiefs – Dec. 25

Broncos vs Chiefs – Jan . 5 (TBD)

