Not Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson: The NFL's top ranking comes from Miami Dolphins

With the new NFL season approaching, the rankings for the top 100 players of the 2024-25 season have been revealed. This list, determined by a vote of players, has been a staple for 14 years in recognizing the league’s elite talents.

The upcoming NFL season will feature many of the league’s top stars and will culminate in Super Bowl LIX, set for February of next year at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana—the home of the New Orleans Saints.

Before the final reveal of the NFL’s top 100 players ranking, it was widely expected that major stars like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs or Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens would have strong chances of claiming the top spot.

However, to the surprise of many, the top player of this season is, for the first time in history, a wide receiver. Specifically, it’s a player from the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after teammate J.K. Dobbins #27 scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Who is number 1 in the Top 100?

Nearly 1,700 active NFL players voted to select the top 100 players from the league’s 32 teams. In an unprecedented vote, Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, claimed the number one spot for the first time in history.

He led the league in receiving yards with 1,799 and scored 13 touchdowns, driving the Dolphins to an 11-6 season that advanced them to the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round.

The 30-year-old receiver, who played for the Chiefs from 2016 to 2021 and joined Miami in 2022, has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and is among the top five highest-paid players at his position in the NFL.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Top 10 players for the 2024-25 NFL season