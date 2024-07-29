CeeDee Lamb stays behind two other WR on Madden while he still negotiates contract extension with Dallas Cowboys.

The new NFL season is slowly getting underway. Teams have begun their minicamps and are gearing up for their first preseason games. Among them, the Dallas Cowboys are likely to attract the most attention and headlines.

When discussing the Cowboys, it’s impossible not to mention one of their star players and his near future. CeeDee Lamb is still in negotiations for a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the resolution of these talks could take several weeks.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that CeeDee Lamb “believes he should be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.” Lamb, who is set to earn $18 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract, is aiming to secure a significant extension following an outstanding 2023. He became the first Cowboys receiver to earn All-Pro first-team honors since Dez Bryant in 2014.

The 25-year-old topped the league with 135 receptions, ranked second with 1,739 receiving yards, and placed third with 12 touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Dallas Cowboys front office is aiming to resolve both CeeDee Lamb’s contract situation and that of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is entering the final year of his contract and could become a free agent.

Lamb is not the top wide receiver in Madden 25

With the start of a new NFL season, a new edition of Madden has also arrived. The game’s top 10 wide receivers ranking has been revealed, and interestingly, CeeDee Lamb is placed third, with two players ranked ahead of him.

In second place, with an overall rating of 98, is Justin Jefferson, the standout wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, the top spot is held by Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, who boasts an overall rating of 99.

Here’s the Top 10 wide receivers in Madden 25: