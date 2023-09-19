With Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending injury only four plays into the 2023 NFL season, the New York Jets had to send Zach Wilson back to the field. Unsurprisingly, this situation has created a lot of speculation around the team.

One of the biggest talking points after Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon was whether the Jets would chase another quarterback to lead their offense. Despite the outside noise, coach Robert Saleh showed nothing but confidence in Wilson.

That didn’t sit well with everyone in the Big Apple. Former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason, for instance, says the team should sign free agent Carson Wentz and bench Wilson.

Boomer Esiason says Jets should consider signing Carson Wentz

“Right now, there’s no other choice for the Jets on the roster,” Esiason said on ‘Boomer and Gio’ show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/66AM. Wentz has been without a team since being released by the Commanders in February.

The former Eagles signal-caller was traded to Washington in 2022, only a year after Indianapolis got him from Philadelphia. According to Esiason, former Colts head coach Frank Reich didn’t want to lose Wentz, but it was the owner’s decision. Besides, he thinks the Jets should consider Wentz because he’s not “as bad as Zach Wilson.”

What’s Carson Wentz’ record in the NFL?

Carson Wentz has a 46-45-1 record as starter. He began his career with the Eagles and then played for the Colts before being traded to the Commanders, his last team so far.