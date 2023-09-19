With Aaron Rodgers out for several months, fans started wondering if the New York Jets would be interested in pursuing Tom Brady as his replacement. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has given his final answer to this intriguing question.

The 2023 NFL season has not started in the best way possible for the Jets. In the first drive of Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, the Super Bowl XLV champion got injured, and he will be out for at least the reminder of the regular campaign.

Following Rodgers’ Achilles injury, the team’s fans were not thrilled with the idea of having Zach Wilson as the starter once again. This led to several rumors suggesting that they were interested in signing another veteran quarterback, with Tom Brady being the most commonly mentioned name.

Tom Brady’s final decision on the possibility of replacing Aaron Rodgers in the Jets

Prior to acquiring Aaron Rodgers, the Jets were also interested in adding Tom Brady. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired at the end of the 2022 season, and that’s why they pursued the former Packers player.

Now that Rodgers is out for the rest of the regular season, the idea of Tom Brady dressed in green has returned to New York. Nevertheless, the former Patriots player has rejected the opportunity.

During this week’s episode of his ‘Let’s Go! Podcast’, Brady was asked by Jim Gray if he would make a second comeback to play with the Jets. “No, no, no — next question!” Tom answered. “You already know. I love being with you guys on Mondays and I love what we got goin’.”

Which veteran quarterbacks could replace Aaron Rodgers in the Jets?

As of today, it seems like the Jets will stick to Zach Wilson as starter, but there are several veteran quarterbacks available in the free agency such as Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, or even Joe Flacco that the team could pursue to replace Aaron Rodgers.