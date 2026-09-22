NY Giants breathe a sigh of relief after Brian Burns says his ankle injury is ‘nothing serious’

The New York Giants fell to the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Inglewood, and the injuries served as a major wake-up call, including the setback suffered by Brian Burns.

The New York Giants’ trip to SoFi Stadium left them with more than just a loss to the Los Angeles Rams; John Harbaugh also had to deal with a number of injuries. Brian Burns suffered an ankle setback and finished the game limping, although the player himself said it appeared to be nothing serious.

“It eases my mind to know it’s not nothing serious,” Burns said to the press once the game concluded. “I’ve dealt with this before. It all depends on how fast you can get the swelling and inflammation down. I’m going to do everything possible to get as tamed as I can.”

The pass rusher also addressed taking immediate action: “The recovery process starts now, so it will be ice and compression until we get back to the facility and do more work on it, try to stay off it, keep it elevated. That’s all you can do with sprains. I’ve dealt with it before.”

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Burns’ situation adds to that of Jaxson Dart, who suffered a scary injury, although his diagnosis also appears to be positive. Clearly, the G-Men’s trip to the West Coast was not productive at all.

Brian Burns #0 of the New York Giants tackles Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.

What exactly happened to Burns?

It was already a brutal night for the Giants, but things got even worse late in the fourth quarter when Brian Burns went down with a left low ankle sprain. With New York trailing 28-6 and under six minutes left on the clock, his ankle got rolled up on behind the play; he couldn’t put much weight on his leg and had to be helped off the field by trainers.

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Before exiting, Burns was having a relatively quiet night in a tough game for the Big Blue defense, finishing with 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss (TFL), and 0.5 sacks while battling through heavy attention from the Rams’ offensive line. Fortunately, postgame tests confirmed it wasn’t a high ankle sprain, though his status for next week remains up in the air on a short week.

Brian Burns down on the field after his ankle gets rolled up on pic.twitter.com/xqsr7MCFpw — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 22, 2026

Short recovery time

The Giants will host the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 27—giving Burns less than six days to get that ankle right, clear medical checks, and somehow be ready for game action.

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For an explosive edge rusher who relies entirely on burst and quick get-offs to wreak havoc, losing almost two full days of typical game-week prep makes suited-up playing time an uphill battle.

Key takeaways