Aaron Donald returns in good form for Rams, admits there are things to improve after beating NY Giants

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants at home in a game that saw Aaron Donald take center stage following his return from retirement.

The last time Aaron Donald played in the NFL, the pace was obviously different. No. 99 returned to the Los Angeles Rams for an intriguing matchup against the New York Giants, and while he imagined the game would be much more dynamic, he felt he was in good shape and will now analyze the areas where he can improve.

“The game really wasn’t as fast as I thought,” Donald said after the game, via the team’s website. “It was more of me calming myself down, overrunning stuff or just my feet not being in the ground how they supposed to be, not trusting my eyes, little stuff like that.

“But playing the game, when I held out in ’17, ’18 it was the same way when I came back, it took a couple games to get going. It’s a little different. I ain’t played in two years, so I gotta watch the film, see what I did good, see what I did wrong, and just clean it up.”

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Donald did not travel to Melbourne for Week 1, precisely so he could be in the best possible physical condition. His return did not disappoint: the Rams defeated the Giants on Monday Night Football, and they are hopeful of having a great season.

Andrew Thomas #78 and Jon Runyan #76 of the New York Giants block Aaron Donald #99.

Donald’s highly anticipated return

Coming out of a two-year retirement, Aaron Donald made his debut in the Rams‘ 28-6 blowout against the Giants and picked up right where he left off. Playing on a disciplined snap count, he logged 32 total snaps (14 against the run, 18 on pass rushes) and dropped a solid stat line with 3 total tackles, including a tackle for loss on Najee Harris that forced a huge third-down stop.

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He also generated a pressure on the quarterback, keeping his ridiculous career streak intact of never finishing a game with zero pressures. Also his average get-off time on pass rush snaps was an insane 0.75 seconds—the third-fastest mark by any defensive tackle in the league so far this season.

McVay knows Donald makes everyone better

Donald’s return has several positive aspects for the Rams, not only because he is one of the greatest players in NFL history at his position, but also because of the emotional boost he provides to his teammates. Sean McVay has the privilege of coaching him once again, and he knows Donald is an important boost for this team.

“I was asked about that at the very beginning, and he just elevates people he’s around, situations he’s a part of,” McVay said. “… And I just think it’s one of those deals that you get an opportunity to say, ‘just watch what the hell I do, follow my freaking lead,’ and that’s what this guy does. I love him.”

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What’s next for the Rams?

The Rams have a busy couple of weeks ahead: first, they head into the altitude to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 27 at Empower Field at Mile High; then, on Sunday, October 4, they stay on the road for a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field; and finally, they head back home on Monday, October 12 to host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Key takeaways