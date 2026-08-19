Najee Harris confirms injury update after signing with NY Giants

Najee Harris knows his Giants comeback will be judged by what he does next, not what he accomplished in Pittsburgh.

Najee Harris is entering a new chapter with the Giants, and the veteran running back knows he has plenty to prove. The former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick has joined John Harbaugh’s Giants to add depth to a running back room led by Cam Skattebo but still surrounded by questions heading into the 2026 season.

Harbaugh is also familiar with Harris after facing him several times during his years coaching the Baltimore Ravens. Najee spent four seasons in Pittsburgh and consistently produced, but the Steelers ultimately chose to move forward with Jaylen Warren.

He then signed with the Los Angeles Chargers before suffering a devastating Achilles injury in 2025 that limited his opportunity to establish himself with his new team. Now, Harris is trying to revive his career in New York, and he understands that his performance after the injury will matter far more than anything he accomplished before it.

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Who did the Giants just sign?

Najee Harris just signed a one-year contract with the Giants. The running back made it clear that he is approaching his latest opportunity with something to prove, particularly after coming back from an Achilles injury.

“I have a lot to prove as somebody coming back from a torn Achilles. Really everything that I did in the past is in the past, and everything I do now is really what matters. I know there are going to be a lot of questions of how I’ll come back looking, and I’m ready to answer all those.”

That mindset could be important for Harris as he attempts to establish himself in a new offense. His previous production in Pittsburgh is no longer enough to guarantee him a significant role, and the Giants will ultimately judge him on what he can do now. Najee has to work as a valuable asset for Jaxson Dart.

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Is Najee Harris ready for Week 1?

Najee Harris provided an honest update on his physical condition and acknowledged that he is not yet where he wants to be. “Am I fully in football shape? No. There’s a difference between getting in shape and in football shape because it’s hard to replicate pads in the offseason other than just putting it on and going out there and work.”

Harris added that he is capable of going onto the field and running plays, but admitted that he still has work to do before reaching his desired level. “So, can I go out there and run some plays? Of course I can. But am I where I want to be, like where Najee wants to be at? No, probably not.”

The running back, however, does not believe the conditioning issue will become a long-term problem. He emphasized his commitment to getting ready and returning to the level he expects from himself. “It’s not going to take a long time. It doesn’t take a long time for me to get in shape. I take that seriously. I’m committed to that.”

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That could be encouraging news for New York. Harris does not necessarily need to enter Week 1 as the featured running back, but the Giants need him to become a reliable option behind Skattebo and provide depth in a position that still has plenty of uncertainty.