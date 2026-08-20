NY Giants receive great QB update about Jaxson Dart after joint practice in Miami

Jaxson Dart may have just delivered the practice Giants fans have been waiting for.

The New York Giants have been waiting for a performance like this from Jaxson Dart. The second-year quarterback delivered his most encouraging practice of the summer, showing the downfield ability and control that the Giants hoped to see when they selected him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Giants insider Jordan Raanan, Dart completed 16 of 22 passes with one interception, while two of his incompletions came on intentional spikes. More importantly, he connected on several deep throws to Malachi Fields and Isaiah Likely and appeared to be firmly in control of the offense.

Dart was pleased with his performance after the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins and described his outing in simple terms. “I felt like I played clean.” Great news for John Harbaugh.

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Jaxson Dart looked great with NY Giants

Jaxson Dart’s assessment matched what the Giants saw on the field. Dart reportedly opened practice with several explosive throws, giving New York a glimpse of the big-play potential that has generated excitement around him since last season.

Raanan noted that the Giants started with what appeared to be four deep completions in succession, although two of those throws went to Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin rather than Fields or Likely. The larger point remains important: Dart was consistently pushing the ball downfield and looked comfortable doing it.

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Jaxson Dart’s Giants development takes another step

For a young quarterback, practices like this can be extremely valuable. Dart is still learning the Giants’ new offense under OC Matt Nagy. So, showing command while attacking vertically is an encouraging sign.

His performance also comes at an important point in the preseason. The Giants need to determine how quickly Dart can become a legitimate option for the future, and every strong practice gives the coaching staff more evidence to work with.

Dart’s interception prevents the session from being considered perfect, but his overall performance appears to have been exactly what the Giants wanted to see.

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He still has plenty to prove before the regular season, but this was a significant step in the right direction. If Dart can build on this performance, the Giants could have even more reason to believe they found their franchise quarterback.