NY Giants prepare special treatment for Arvell Reese ahead of upcoming rookie minicamp

The New York Giants made some interesting moves in the latest draft, focusing on strengthening their defense. The selection of Arvell Reese has generated a lot of excitement; however, they will need to specifically refine his development in pass rushing and blitzing to help him take a step forward in quality.

“I’m sure there will be some one-on-one attention given to Arvell in terms of developing more pass rush and blitz stuff that he’ll be doing for us,” Joe Schoen said on OLB coach Charlie Bullen developing Reese via Giants Huddle.

After a great year at Ohio State Buckeyes, Reese ended up being the 5th overall pick in the latest draft. The G-Men looked to strengthen a weakness in their last campaign, and they hope this will be one of the potential solutions for it.

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Reese will aim to rise to the occasion

Arvell Reese enters his rookie season with the New York Giants facing the challenge of carving out a role alongside established stars like Brian Burns, Tremaine Edmunds, and fellow high-draft pick Abdul Carter.

Arvell Reese #8.

The former Ohio State standout is expected to utilize his elite 4.46 speed and 6’4″ frame to provide a versatile spark to the defense. While Burns and Carter anchor the pass rush and Edmunds commands the middle, Reese’s rookie campaign will be the ultimate proving ground; his ability to transition into the weak-side linebacker spot while maintaining his impact as a situational edge rusher will determine how quickly he can cement himself as a permanent fixture in the starting lineup.

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Giants face a shift with Bullen at the helm

Charlie Bullen has officially been retained by the New York Giants for the 2026 season under new head coach John Harbaugh. After stepping in as the interim defensive coordinator for the final five games of 2025 following Shane Bowen’s dismissal, Bullen will now transition back to a specialized role as the Outside Linebackers Coach and has added the title of Run Game Coordinator to his responsibilities.

Despite drawing significant interest from the Cardinals and Browns for their vacant DC positions, Bullen chose to sign an extension to remain in New York, where he will work under Harbaugh’s new defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson.