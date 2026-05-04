NY Giants GM Joe Schoen trusts John Harbaugh will get the most out of Arvell Reese

The New York Giants selecting Arvell Reese with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is a move that looked good on draft day and has only looked better since. On that note, senior vice president and general manager Joe Schoen is confident John Harbaugh and his staff can exploit Reese’s skill set in multiple ways.

Just like the Giants may have a clear role for Malachi Fields—74th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft—Schoen believes Reese can truly benefit on Harbaugh‘s defensive system. At the very least, Schoen is excited about how the team can utilize the rookie in several positions.

“It’s going to be fun to see how the defensive staff deploys [Reese]. Right now, he’s going to play as our Will linebacker,” Schoen admitted in dialogue with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He has a lot of versatility in terms of what we can do with him in coverage, blitzing, base downs.”

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NY Giants establish their LB duo

With the likes of Tremaine Edmunds and Arvell Reese, the G-Men can rest assured they have one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL. Obviously, they need both players to stay healthy.

General manager Joe Schoen of the New York Giants

On paper, however, New York should be a headache for opposing offensive coordinators all year long. Considering Reese can occasionally line up on the edge of the defensive line, Harbaugh and the Giants can keep opponents on their toes at all times.

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Schoen is well aware of that, and the decision to select Reese with the No. 5 pick in the Draft is one that could be revisited all year long if New York’s defense takes a step forward, as expected, under Harbaugh.

Reese set to play as Will linebacker

As Schoen and the Giants made clear, the rookie out of Ohio State is expected to be the team’s Will linebacker throughout the 2026 NFL campaign. However, fans may wonder what that means exactly.

A Will linebacker is the one who lines up on the weak side of the field—the opposite side of where the offense’s tight end lines up. With Reese as the Will and Edmunds as the Mike—lining up in the middle of the field and acting as the defense’s quarterback—the Giants are poised to be a threat next season.