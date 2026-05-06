NY Giants overhaul defensive line with seven additions after Dexter Lawrence trade

Seven defensive tackles later, the message is clear. The Giants are going all-in on rebuilding their defensive line after the Dexter Lawrence trade.

The New York Giants have made their priorities unmistakably clear this offseason: rebuild the defensive line at all costs. After trading away Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, they were left with a massive void in the middle of the defense, one that couldn’t be addressed with a single move.

Instead, the front office has taken an aggressive, volume-based approach, reshaping the entire unit through a combination of draft picks, free-agent signings, and undrafted additions.

According to Dan Duggan, the scale of that effort is striking. “Since Day 3 of the draft, the Giants have added seven defensive tackles: Zacch Pickens, DJ Reader, Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Ben Barten (UDFA) and Anquin Barnes (UDFA).”

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Giants go all-in on defensive line rebuild ahead of 2026 season

That level of activity isn’t accidental. It’s a direct response to one of the biggest roster changes of the offseason. Losing a cornerstone like Dexter Lawrence forced the Giants to rethink their identity up front, and every recent move has reflected that urgency.

The additions span the full spectrum. Proven veterans like D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris bring experience and stability, while players like Leki Fotu offer rotational depth.

At the same time, younger and less proven names such as Bobby Jamison-Travis, Ben Barten, and Anquin Barnes represent developmental bets who could grow into larger roles. Even the inclusion of Pickens shows the Giants’ intent to build both for the present and the future.

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The approach is clear: volume and competition. Rather than relying on a single replacement for Lawrence, the Giants are constructing an entire unit capable of collectively filling that gap.

Whether that strategy pays off will depend on how quickly the group gels and whether any of the additions can elevate beyond their expected roles. But one thing is certain, the Giants are not leaving the defensive line to chance. They’ve made it the focal point of their offseason, and the results will define the next phase of the team’s identity.