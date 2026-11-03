Dylan Larkin’s trade options out of Red Wings reportedly reduced

Dylan Larkin has been linked to multiple teams, but it appears that only a handful of them are realistic trade options for the Detroit Red Wings star.

Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings have reached the point of no return in a months-long saga that has yet to find a final solution. Many teams have been linked with the 30-year-old, yet no one has been able to meet Detroit’s demands.

Larkin hasn’t made matters easy either, even complicating things with his list of preferred destinations. Of all the teams that are believed to be in the Larkin sweepstakes, only a few appear to be seriously interested in the disgruntled Red Wings star.

“Asking…people around the league… of the 10 teams, how many do you really believe are trying to trade for him; I get different answers, but I think it could be 4 or 5 that are like truly, maybe there,” Chris Johnston reported on the Chris Johnston Show.

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The exact group of teams that would be willing to do whatever it takes to get Larkin remains unclear, but the Red Wings might have an idea.

Teams strongly linked to Dylan Larkin

The Washington Capitals recently emerged as a serious possibility for Larkin with decisions that boosted trade suspicion, but the team from the capital city also has its reservations. As a matter of fact, the Capitals have reportedly set a condition that would keep the Protas brothers out of a potential deal for Larkin.

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However, the team that has been mentioned most frequently is the Minnesota Wild, though they would still need help from a third team to facilitate a Larkin trade. That third party could be the Philadelphia Flyers, who have enough salary cap space and could use young players to rebuild.

Besides the Capitals and Wild, the Tampa Bay Lightning might also be interested in Larkin as they deal with another trade request of their own from Nikita Kucherov. The latter has been linked with the Red Wings, so the rumor mill is in full swing.

Key takeaways

Only 4 or 5 teams are genuinely pursuing a trade for Dylan Larkin.

are genuinely pursuing a trade for Dylan Larkin. The Washington Capitals are interested but refuse to trade the Protas brothers.

are interested but refuse to trade the Protas brothers. The Tampa Bay Lightning are also interested as Nikita Kucherov seeks a trade.