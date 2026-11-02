Jonathan Taylor reportedly changes his mind as NY Giants trade rumors intensify

The New York Giants are strong pursuers in the mix for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Even though John Harbaugh hinted that the New York Giants could be steering away from Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts, it might all have been a way to bamboozle the rest of the NFL. The same could be said about Taylor’s stance. While he’d made his commitment to the Colts clear, a report suggests Taylor is now looking favorably on a change of scenery.

The report arrives right on time, as Cam Skattebo’s injury update fueled speculation about the Giants’ potential trade for Taylor, and New York had just heard an encouraging update on Jonathan Taylor after Week 8 in the 2026 NFL season.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back did deliver an ultimatum to the Colts amid the NFL trade rumors, which underlined his commitment to staying in Indy. But things can change quickly in this league. Perhaps they just did. That’s not to say Taylor will actively ask for a trade, but he may not put up any resistance if the Colts call him into the office and tell him to pack his bags.

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“My understanding is that five to six teams have been aggressively pursuing him: Giants, Packers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bengals, and Vikings. I believe [Taylor] would also be open to a fresh start,” Jordan Schultz reported on The Pivot. “I think it will take at least a second-round plus additional compensation to get it done. And I actually do expect that to happen.”

Harbaugh on Giants’ trade-deadline approach

After the team’s first practice off the bye week, Harbaugh stood at the podium in East Rutherford and took on questions head on. The main topic of conversation was the upcoming NFL trade deadline, and Harbaugh didn’t run away from the heat. Instead, he made key revelations of what New York has in mind.

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“For me, it wouldn’t want to be a one-and-done kind of thing,” Harbaugh stated about the Giants’ potential trade-deadline acquisitions, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “You want to have a short-term and a long-term win if you’re going to do it with draft capital.”

Basically, Harbaugh ruled out any potential trade target who would arrive in East Rutherford on an expiring contract and instead hinted that the Giants would be going after players with term. That left the door wide open for the G-Men to pursue Taylor, who is under contract through 2028, or even Breece Hall of the New York Jets.

Other options for NY Giants

Other running backs, such as Tony Pollard, have also been mentioned as an alternative RB for New York if a trade for Taylor doesn’t materialize. Harbaugh even admitted to calling the Tennessee Titans, but Pollard is in the final year of his contract, which would seem to go against what Harbaugh recently preached.

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Perhaps the Giants could agree to a sign-and-trade deal with the Titans for Pollard, but that feels unlikely. That may only mean one thing: the G-Men could be even closer to finally completing a trade for Taylor. It would come at a steep price, but becoming true Super Bowl contenders in the NFL isn’t cheap.

Adding a halfback like Taylor could help the Giants make the leap and open their championship window like few other players available via trade could.

Key takeaways

Five to six NFL teams are aggressively pursuing Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Schultz reported.

are aggressively pursuing Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Schultz reported. Jonathan Taylor is reportedly open to a fresh start in the NFL.

Under contract through 2028, Jonathan Taylor fits the New York Giants’ desired trade profile.

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