NY Giants trade for Jonathan Taylor with Colts could come at a high price

The NY Giants could make a splash by trading for Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor after releasing Najee Harris and benching Cam Skattebo. Here is what Indianapolis is asking for in return.

The New York Giants’ backfield is in complete turmoil, and general manager Joe Schoen could be forced to pull off a blockbuster deal to save the team’s rushing attack. Following the surprising release of veteran Najee Harris and a mounting fumble problem for Cam Skattebo, rumors are swirling that the Giants are eyeing Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor as a potential savior. However, pulling off a trade of this magnitude mid-season won’t come cheap, as Indianapolis holds all the leverage.

The Colts extended Taylor just two months ago with a lucrative two-year, $44 million extension—featuring a max value of $47 million—that ties the 27-year-old playmaker to Indianapolis through the end of the 2028 season. Because of that fresh deal and Taylor’s proven elite status, early league reports indicate that Indianapolis would demand at least a second-round pick along with a sixth or seventh-round selection to even consider parting ways with their franchise centerpiece. For Big Blue, giving up premium draft capital for a high-priced running back is a massive gamble, but their current options are wearing dangerously thin.

With New York looking for an immediate spark to turn their season around, trading for an elite bell-cow back like Taylor could instantly revitalize an otherwise stagnant offense. Head coach John Harbaugh’s patience with ball security has hit a breaking point, and the front office appears ready to pivot aggressively. The clock is ticking toward the trade deadline, and the Giants must decide if paying top dollar for Jonathan Taylor is the key to solving their backfield nightmare.

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Will the Giants trade for Jonathan Taylor?

The Giants entered the season hoping for a balanced backfield split between Cam Skattebo and proven veteran Najee Harris. However, that plan disintegrated rapidly. Harris struggled to find rhythm in a crowded rotation and was abruptly released by the team after voicing frustration over his limited snaps.

At the same time, Skattebo’s ball-security issues reached a crisis point. After coughing up four fumbles early in the season, he was benched, leaving the coaching staff reliant on rotational pieces Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy. With no runner consistently breaking past the 20-yard mark in recent weeks, acquiring a premier workhorse back has quickly shifted from a luxury to an absolute necessity for New York.

What a Jonathan Taylor trade would cost New York

Pulling Jonathan Taylor away from the Colts won’t just hit the Giants’ draft board—it will also severely impact their salary cap.

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Draft Compensation: The Colts are expected to request a 2nd-round pick as the core trade asset, likely bundled with a 6th or 7th-round pick in upcoming drafts.

The Colts are expected to request a as the core trade asset, likely bundled with a in upcoming drafts. Contract Commitment: Taylor is currently under contract through 2028 after signing his 2-year, $44M extension ($39M guaranteed). His cap hit scales up over the coming seasons, meaning New York would be locking in top-tier positional spending.

If Big Blue decides to push their chips to the middle of the table, Jonathan Taylor would provide the elite durability, home-run speed, and physical running style that New York’s offense desperately lacks right now. But whether the front office is willing to fork over a 2nd-round pick remains the multi-million dollar question.

Key takeaways

The Trade Price Tag: The Indianapolis Colts are demanding a 2nd-round draft pick , plus a 6th or 7th-rounder , to consider trading star RB Jonathan Taylor.

The Indianapolis Colts are demanding a , plus a , to consider trading star RB Jonathan Taylor. Contract Commitment: Taylor recently signed a 2-year, $44 million extension ($47M max value) that keeps him under contract through 2028.

Taylor recently signed a 2-year, $44 million extension ($47M max value) that keeps him under contract through 2028. Giants’ Crisis: New York desperately needs backfield stability after cutting Najee Harris and benching rookie Cam Skattebo over recurring fumble issues.