NY Giants report explains obstacle for Jonathan Taylor trade as team could take different direction

Amid swirling speculation linking Jonathan Taylor to the New York Giants, a new report suggests a potential roadblock could force the team to pivot elsewhere.

Among the potential trade targets linked to the New York Giants ahead of the deadline, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has generated the most buzz. Rumors have run rampant regarding Taylor’s potential arrival in East Rutherford, but a recent report outlines a major hurdle that could force New York to pivot elsewhere.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants might have pulled off a trade for Taylor long ago had they possessed more draft capital. While New York could still pull the trigger, team brass is reportedly weighing whether to shift gears and target defensive line help instead.

Leonard noted that head coach John Harbaugh is doing whatever it takes behind the scenes to land immediate impact talent and push for a championship run. “A big move feels inevitable. Harbaugh is ripping through his Rolodex and refusing to apologize when he goes over GMs’ heads to leave voicemails for owners. These Giants want to — intend to — win the NFC East. Harbaugh is prepared to make a deal to make sure it happens,“ Leonard reported.

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With speculation swirling about Taylor’s stance amid the trade talks, anticipation is building over New York’s next move. The Giants desperately need a marquee contributor to fill the void left by Cam Skattebo’s injury.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Harbaugh reportedly keeping options open beyond Taylor

If the priority is capturing the NFC East crown, Harbaugh isn’t putting all his eggs in one basket to replace Skattebo. Several other targets remain on his radar, with the veteran coach signaling that the Colts’ star back is far from the only contingency plan.

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Another avenue Harbaugh explored was acquiring a proven interior defensive tackle from within the division. However, following a season-ending injury to one of the Washington Commanders defenders, that door has slammed shut.

Other targets reportedly on Harbaugh’s radar

Harbaugh is reportedly pursuing at least five other candidates. In the backfield, Tennessee Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears have both emerged as viable targets to bolster New York’s running game for the stretch run.

Across town, New York Jets standout Breece Hall has also drawn interest, while Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Los Angeles Chargers veteran Dalvin Tomlinson are being eyed to shore up the defensive interior. Above all, Harbaugh is prioritizing interior defensive line depth as he looks to fortify the roster for a serious NFC East title push.

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Key takeaways

Jonathan Taylor generated the most buzz among trade targets linked to the Giants.

among trade targets linked to the Giants. Pat Leonard reported a trade hurdle due to the Giants’ lack of draft capital.

due to the Giants’ lack of draft capital. Tennessee Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears have both emerged as viable targets.