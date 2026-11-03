NY Giants RB depth chart with Cam Skattebo hurt amid Jonathan Taylor rumors

Amid persistent Jonathan Taylor rumors, the New York Giants might have to navigate a potential Cam Skattebo absence and find answers down their running back depth chart.

Another crucial week awaits the New York Giants as they push for the NFC East crown and a spot in the 2026 NFL playoffs. With running back Cam Skattebo working on the side with a trainer on Monday, the front office and coaching staff are evaluating backfield depth to help fill a potential void. After days of trade rumors involving Jonathan Taylor, Skattebo’s fitness concerns only increased the speculation.

As things stand, veteran Devin Singletary projects to carry the load as RB1, backed by Greg Desrosiers Jr. at RB2 and bruising fullback Patrick Ricard leading the way. The backfield crunch comes at a brutal time, as New York also took a major hit with Tyrone Tracy Jr. sidelined due to injury.

Beyond the active roster, the Giants maintain depth on the practice squad with rushers Phil Mafah, Eric Gray, and fullback Grant Finley. With those options in house, head coach John Harbaugh faces a pivotal decision on how best to piece together a ground attack without Skattebo’s physical presence.

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Yet despite the persistent trade chatter linking Taylor to East Rutherford, a recent report suggests New York may pump the brakes and explore an alternate route as its draft capital is an obstacle to get Taylor.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants celebrates touchdown with teammates.

What’s at stake for the Giants in Week 8

Week 8 presents a prime window for the Giants to recalibrate their offensive approach while buying crucial recovery time for Skattebo and Tracy. In the broader division picture, New York could also use some outside help: a Dallas Cowboys loss to the Colts would allow the 4-2-1 Giants to create breathing room over the 3-5 Cowboys in the standings.

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Looking ahead, it also serves as a crucial tune-up before a daunting Week 9 road test against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that may have stumbled out of the gate, but remains lethal at Lincoln Financial Field.

Facing this pivotal stretch, the Giants have an opportunity to steady the ship and maintain momentum, looking to safeguard their playoff trajectory while tightening their grip on the NFC East race.

Key takeaways

Cam Skattebo is unlikely to suit up for the New York Giants’ upcoming game.

for the New York Giants’ upcoming game. Devin Singletary projects to lead the New York Giants’ backfield as RB1.

the New York Giants’ backfield as RB1. The New York Giants hold a 4-2-1 record in the NFC East standings.