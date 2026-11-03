NY Giants report increases expectation of Jonathan Taylor trade

Speculation that the New York Giants could strike a trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is heating up following a new report.

Following the confirmed injury to running back Cam Skattebo, the New York Giants have begun exploring their options ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor emerging as a prime target to anchor an updated backfield.

That momentum gained traction following a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who noted that New York has been among the most aggressive suitors pursuing the former All-Pro: “A trade to the Giants makes a ton of sense, and they have been the most aggressive team on the phone right now,” Rapoport said during an appearance on ESPN Big Day.

Despite early uncertainty surrounding head coach John Harbaugh’s interest—given his focus on addressing other roster needs—the Giants remain determined to bolster their backfield with an impact addition to shore up their depth at running back.

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New York had previously explored reinforcement options at defensive back, but recent season-ending injuries have forced Harbaugh and the organization to recalibrate its deadline priorities toward stabilizing the offense.

What Taylor can bring to the Giants’ roster

Despite offseason additions, buzz around a potential Taylor acquisition has surged in East Rutherford. His blend of power, vision, and sustained production in Indianapolis makes him an immediate game-changer for an offense searching for an identity.

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Schematically, Taylor brings the requisite frame, stamina, and interior vision to handle 20-plus touches per game between the tackles. Just as critical is his elite second-level acceleration, a game-breaking gear that would instantly elevate a Giants rushing attack currently languishing at just 3.9 yards per carry.

His presence would also provide immediate relief for rookie standout Malik Nabers. By commanding extra defenders in the box and freezing single-high safeties, Taylor’s gravity against the run directly deters opposing secondaries from bracketing New York’s top perimeter playmaker.

Are there other teams in the race for Taylor?

The Giants aren’t alone in the sweepstakes. Multiple reports indicate at least four other franchises are keeping tabs on Taylor ahead of the deadline, with the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos closely monitoring negotiations with Indianapolis.

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The Green Bay Packers are also reportedly in the mix, maintaining dialogue with the Colts’ front office. Meanwhile, contending clubs like the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and Philadelphia Eagles are surveying the broader running back market, though league insiders view a blockbuster push for Taylor from that group as an outside shot.

Key takeaways

Jonathan Taylor reportedly emerged as a prime target for the New York Giants backfield.

for the New York Giants backfield. Taylor would provide relief for rookie receiver Malik Nabers.

for rookie receiver Malik Nabers. At least four other NFL franchises are monitoring trade negotiations for Jonathan Taylor.