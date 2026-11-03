Nikita Kucherov report pours cold water on Red Wings possibility involving Dylan Larkin

Nikita Kucherov's trade request out of the Tampa Bay Lightning has drawn reports of a potential move to the Detroit Red Wings, where Dylan Larkin also wants to pack the bags.

Nikita Kucherov requesting a trade out of the Tampa Bay Lightning took the NHL world by storm, almost overshadowing the Dylan Larkin saga with the Detroit Red Wings. However, these stories were also connected by a report that opened the door on a blockbuster trade between the Lightning and Red Wings.

Kucherov is inevitably drawing interest from most teams around the league, and the Red Wings could turn what has been a stressful situation with Larkin into an opportunity to chase the reigning NHL MVP.

Still, speaking about the matter on his podcast, NHL insider Chris Johnston suggested Red Wings fans to manage their expectations on a potential deal for Kucherov.

Advertisement

“Red Wings make sense because of their whole Larkin, (Simon) Edvinsson situation; some discussion about, do they trade both to Tampa as part of a deal… I’m not convinced the Red Wings make sense… [for Kucherov],” Johnston said on his Chris Johnston Show.

Kucherov seems to be done with Tampa Bay

Entering the final year of his eight-year, $76 million deal with the Bolts, Kucherov submitted a trade request last week after feeling disrespected by the front office.

Advertisement

“It was never about the money for me,” Kucherov told reporters after practice on Monday. “More about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we only have had two conversations and Julien, in the end, made it clear that I’m free to walk on July 1.”

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said the organization has “no intention” of trading Kucherov, and the 33-year-old will continue suiting up for the team regardless. For now, this situation hasn’t escalated like that of Larkin, who has been suspended without pay by the Red Wings as he waits for a trade.

Everyone wants Kucherov

However, the latest updates on Kucherov suggest that the Lightning are in a tough spot as the two-time Stanley Cup champion has made up his mind and wants a fresh start.

Advertisement

The Red Wings face a challenging scenario to win the battle for Kucherov, who’s drawn interest from pretty much the entire league. “Some teams may lie to you, but 31 teams will want 86,” an unnamed NHL GM told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Key takeaways