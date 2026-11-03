Why is there a minute of silence before UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 games?

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 fixtures will feature a solemn moment before kickoff, as players, officials and fans come together for a tribute. Find out what prompted the gesture across Europe's biggest club competition.

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 games will begin with a moment of silence, as the European soccer community comes together to honor a player whose tragic death has sent shockwaves through the sport.

The tribute will take place before kickoff on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 3 and 4, as part of a wider gesture across UEFA competitions this week. The minute of silence is being held in memory of Jesus de Miguel Alameda.

UEFA confirmed the tribute in a statement expressing its condolences to De Miguel’s family, friends and teammates, as well as everyone associated with Tenerife. President Aleksander Ceferin also shared the governing body’s grief.

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What did UEFA say about Jesus de Miguel’s passing?

UEFA expressed its condolences to Jesus de Miguel Alameda’s family, friends and teammates, and confirmed that a minute of silence would be observed before all UEFA matches this week in his memory.

Jesus de Miguel (Source: @CDTOficial)

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also addressed the tragedy, saying: “We are heartbroken by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. We have searched for words, but all we have found is silence”.

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He added that the organization’s thoughts were with the player’s family, teammates, everyone at CD Tenerife and all those mourning his loss.

De Miguel died on Tuesday after suffering a serious collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Lazaro Owono during a Spanish second-division match on Monday. Despite receiving medical attention on the field and being taken to a hospital, the striker could not recover from his injuries.

Will the minute of silence also take place in Europa League and Conference League games?

Yes, the minute of silence will also be observed before this week’s UEFA Europa League and Conference League matches, not just Champions League fixtures. UEFA confirmed that the tribute will take place at all matches organized by the governing body this week.

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The schedule includes Champions League games on Tuesday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 4, followed by Europa League and Conference League fixtures on Thursday, November 5. The tribute will also extend to other UEFA competitions, including the UEFA Youth League.

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