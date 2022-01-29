After years of failing to make the playoffs, Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. is as hungry as he's ever been. Check out what he said ahead of the game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

For years, people have talked about Odell Beckham Jr. as a selfish, self-centered player. He was the scapegoat in the New York Giants' locker room and was once again pointed at during his days with the Cleveland Browns.

OBJ's larger-than-life persona and reputation precedes him, and that's a fact. But nearly every single one of his former teammates has had nothing but positive things to say about him, his work ethic, and his impact in the locker room.

That's why, ahead of the Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, the controversial wideout wanted to set the record straight and silence his critics once and for all.

OBJ Wants To Shut Down The 'Selfish Teammate' Narrative

“The world needs to place their finger on something to feel comfortable with what it is and whenever it comes to me, they want to label me as this selfish, this, diva, blah, blah, blah. All of the things that are said, like I told you, mean absolutely nothing to me,” Beckham told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I chose to come here because I [saw] a great opportunity and knowing that I’d be able to play great football — not come in here thinking I’m going to be the No. 1 receiver."

“The whole perception of me, it’s no offense to anybody, but I don’t really care because I just know who I am ultimately. And I know what kind of teammate I am, what kind of person I am," the former Giants star added.

“Man, I find it funny. All the talks and everything that’s ever been said about me — ‘me guy’ and all this — and it’s like people are going to say whatever, but just have no idea,” Beckham added. “And when I chose to come here, I’m knowing that Coop’s on pace to break a record. I didn’t come here thinking, ‘Oh, I got to get my targets.’ Like that’s just not being me.”

OBJ has done an outstanding job since arriving at Los Angeles and the chemistry with Matthew Stafford is obvious already. Now, he'll have to finish the job and help them reach the Super Bowl.