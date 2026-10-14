Packers’ Micah Parsons isn’t rushing his return for revenge against Cowboys, prioritizing being 100% healthy

The Green Bay Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field, but Micah Parsons will not be on the field for the matchup.

The Green Bay Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys next weekend, and many have begun wondering whether Micah Parsons will be on the field at Lambeau Field. Although the pass rusher is eligible to practice and return to action, he has made it clear that he does not want to rush his recovery just to face his former team.

“So many people wanted me to be back for that game to make the game bigger than what it was,” Parsons said on “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast. “It’s just another Sunday Night Football game against two good teams. It’s not about me.

“I think that probably let people down. ‘Oh, Micah, he’s gonna wanna be back for the Dallas game.’ No, I’m in that phase of life where I just wanna be healthy again. That’s it. I don’t care about the team I left or the team they think I want my revenge against. I don’t need revenge. I just need two healthy knees to do what I love to do.”

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There is clearly still some bad blood between America’s Team and Parsons, although the player seems to have turned the page and is now focused solely on his recovery. Still, the return of one of the Packers’ biggest stars appears to be drawing closer.

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the Atlanta Falcons.

Return at full strength

Recovering from a serious injury can take several months, and that was the case for Micah Parsons. The Packers’ star pass rusher has made it clear that he will return to the gridiron only when he is 100% healthy, as he does not want to rush the recovery process.

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“What a lot of people don’t figure out is it’s not just the ACL,” he said. “It’s like, why did the ACL happen? What was weak? Because it all works together. It’s a chain, right? And throughout the history of ACL, they notice if you come back early, there tends to be an overcompensation injury on the other side.

“Throughout just this year, we’ve seen injuries across the league, coming off ACL or coming off injuries where it was like a soft tissue injury, a core muscle injury, ankle injury, so they were just like, ‘We’re just gonna make sure everything is right before [you return].’ Because everyone knows, it’s like, what’s the point of getting me back for four weeks, and then next thing you know, my groin bothering me, now I have a core muscle [injury], now I’m missing [time]?

A crucial matchup for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a crucial Week 6 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field this Sunday, October 18, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday Night Football. Coming off an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears, the Packers currently sit in second place in the NFC North with a 3–2 record as they look to build momentum and strengthen their position in a competitive divisional race.

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Key takeaways