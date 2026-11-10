NY Giants RB depth chart after lack of moves at 2026 NFL trade deadline

The New York Giants ultimately decided against making any major moves ahead of the trade deadline, meaning their backfield remained unchanged.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the possibility of the New York Giants making moves ahead of the trade deadline, particularly to bolster their backfield, but that ultimately never came to fruition. As a result, three running backs officially remain on the G-Men’s depth chart.

Leading the way in the rushing attack is Cam Skattebo, who remains the team’s top option at running back. No. 44 has been one of his quarterbacks’ key weapons throughout the season and continues to hold onto the RB1 role.

Behind him, serving as the primary backup, is veteran Devin Singletary, who has provided valuable support through the first nine weeks of the season. Further down the depth chart, in a more limited role, is Gregory Desrosiers.

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The Jonathan Taylor saga didn’t have a happy ending

The chances of Jonathan Taylor joining the Giants gradually faded as the hours went by, and ultimately, one of the league’s most explosive running backs never finalized a move to East Rutherford.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field.

The high asking price set by the Indianapolis Colts may have been one of the main factors behind the deal falling through, as the Giants made it clear they were unwilling to mortgage their future for a single move. Ultimately, JT will not be wearing Big Blue this season.

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The importance of the rushing attack for Harbaugh

Under John Harbaugh, the Giants have made established ground control an absolute core requirement of their offensive identity, bringing that classic, physical AFC North mindset straight to East Rutherford. Harbaugh’s system demands leaning heavily on the run to control the clock, set up play-action, and take the heat off the passing game—ranking top 10 in the league with over 28 rushing attempts per game.

Even when the front line faces stacked boxes, staying committed to that ground attack has been crucial for opening up room downfield and maintaining their division-leading rhythm midway through the 2026 season.

Key takeaways

Three running backs officially remain on the New York Giants’ depth chart.

on the New York Giants’ depth chart. Jonathan Taylor never finalized a move to the New York Giants.

to the New York Giants. Over 28 rushing attempts per game ranks the New York Giants top 10.