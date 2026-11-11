NY Giants’ John Harbaugh provides significant injury update on JJ McCarthy ahead of TNF vs Commanders

The New York Giants are in a comfortable position in the NFC East, and a win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football would give them a major boost at a crucial point in the 2026 NFL season. With many fans concerned about JJ McCarthy‘s status following the hard hit he took in Week 9, John Harbaugh remains optimistic about his availability at MetLife Stadium.

“He looked good. He looked fine,” Harbaugh revealed to the press about how McCarthy looked in the latest practice. All indications are that No. 18 will be available to play.

The positive injury updates for the Giants also extend to Cam Skattebo, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. At a time when Harbaugh needs all of his key players available, things appear to be trending in the right direction in East Rutherford.

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A scary hit that turned out to be nothing serious

During Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, J.J. McCarthy took a brutal, spine-rattling hit from Zack Baun early in the third quarter after a short three-yard scramble. The blow left him in visible pain, and while trying to warm back up on the sideline, he actually doubled over in collapse while attempting a pass, clutching his right side.

#Giants QB JJ McCarthy took a massive hit directly to his throwing shoulder and he’s out of the game and now in the locker room. He tried throwing on the sideline… and it didn’t go well. https://t.co/qpNXjKwWGw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2026

He went into the blue medical tent and then headed straight to the locker room with what was officially diagnosed as a hip injury. Backup Jameis Winston subbed in for a touchdown drive, but true to McCarthy’s toughness, he managed to return to the game on the very next possession and tough out a 19-11 victory.

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Key matchups for the Giants

Following their Week 10 clash against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants have an upcoming four-game stretch starting in Week 11 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 22. In Week 12, they head on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29.

They return home for Week 13 to face the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 6, before traveling west in Week 14 to play the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 13.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh revealed JJ McCarthy is expected to play against the Washington Commanders on TNF.

against the Washington Commanders on TNF. J.J. McCarthy suffered a hip injury from Zack Baun during the Giants’ Week 9 win.

from Zack Baun during the Giants’ Week 9 win. The New York Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 22 for Week 11.