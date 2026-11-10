Kirk Cousins traded: Vikings, Raiders QB depth charts updated

Following weeks of rampant speculation, the Minnesota Vikings made a blockbuster move to acquire quarterback Kirk Cousins for the remainder of the season. With little more than an hour left before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, Minnesota finalized a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN and NFL Network insider Adam Schefter.
The blockbuster instantly reshapes the quarterback rooms for both franchises. Here is an updated look at each team’s depth chart following Cousins’ arrival in Minnesota:
Minnesota Vikings QB Depth Chart:
- Starter: Kirk Cousins
- QB2: Carson Wentz
- QB3: Max Brosmer
- Injured Reserve: Kyler Murray (Knee)
- Practice Squad: TBD / Vacant
Las Vegas Raiders QB Depth Chart:
- Starter: Fernando Mendoza
- QB2: Aidan O’Connell
- QB3: TBD / Practice squad elevation
- Practice Squad: Vacant
Trade: The Raiders are trading QB Kirk Cousins to the Vikings, per @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/7Hxjt6TyR5— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026
Vikings sending third-round pick to Raiders
With Cousins officially heading back to Minnesota, expectations have shifted toward Las Vegas as the Vikings finalize the deal, sending a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Raiders, according to Schefter.
The other names that the Vikings were reportedly eyeing
Before finalizing the trade for Kirk Cousins, Minnesota evaluated several veteran quarterback alternatives, including Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Mac Jones. Daniel Jones offered familiarity with Kevin O’Connell’s offense from his 2024 practice-squad stint, but Indianapolis refused to deal him, while Drew Lock became unavailable after taking over starting duties in Seattle.
Ultimately, Minnesota ruled out the other candidates due to high asking prices or steep learning curves. Cousins provided an immediate plug-and-play starter with proven mastery of O’Connell’s system, allowing the Vikings to solidify their depth chart without sacrificing premier draft capital.
Key takeaways
- The Minnesota Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders before the trade deadline, according to Adam Schefter.
- The Vikings sent a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Minnesota evaluated Daniel Jones before finalizing the trade for Kirk Cousins.